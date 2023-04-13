Owner of Brewers Bar and Grill in Sumter announces closing

SUMTER S.C. (WIS) - A day after police requested the alcohol sales license be revoked from a Sumter area bar, the owner has decided to shut the establishment’s door permanently.

Yacov Peters, the owner, announced on his Facebook page that Brewers Bar and Grill will no longer be operating:

To our people:

As many have heard, our community experienced another senseless and violent act of aggression; whereby, tragically taking away a precious life. Our Hearts and Prayers are with the Families.

As all those who have frequented Brewers over the many years, we have never tolerated unkind behavior. Furthermore, we have always promoted an upbeat atmosphere with dignity and respect to our Local Law Enforcement, Military and Sumter County citizens!

Unfortunately, and beyond Brewers’ control, there have been individuals who have taken it upon themselves to incite negative actions; whereby, disturbing our establishment. This last tragic event had nothing to do with Brewers which happened outside of our walls and out of our control, nevertheless we still mourn.

We fully understand and respect the opinions of the community; however, we believe that this tragic event was inevitable, regardless of its location.

Sumter is our home. We genuinely appreciate the voices of support and respect those of concern. After much thought, We believe the divisiveness on this matter is hurting our community and moving forward, we have decided to Voluntarily Close our Doors. Our decision is solely based on a deep respect to our city and to provide calm to what is an already volatile situation.

I wish to personally thank our Peaceful Patrons who have been a part of the Brewers Family over the many years and for all the great memories.

We wish everyone Good Health and will continue to pray for those hurting at this moment.

G-d Bless

Sincerely,

Yacov Michael Peters

Brewers est. 1998

On Wednesday, April 12, the Sumter Police Department requested the alcohol sales license for the bar to be revoked, according to an affidavit given to the SC Department of Revenue.

The request came after a shooting happened outside of the business located on East Westmark Boulevard on April 8.

Rayquan Dean, 26, was found dead and the alleged shooter, Antwuan June, faces four charges in connection with the shooting, including, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a firearm, and failure to stop for blue lights.

June’s bond was denied by a judge, WIS reported on this matter earlier this week.

Officers also wanted the business’ alcohol license revoked because of the high amount of crimes indirectly connected to the establishment.

“A total of 83 calls for service were recorded from Jan. 1, 2021, to April 10 this year. That number includes calls for assistance, duplicate calls, assisting motorists, and follow-up visits by officers. In addition, there were 81 officer-initiated and/or citizen-requested property checks recorded for that location.” said officers. “At least 32 calls resulted in a corresponding case number and reported incident. Those cases include a homicide, two attempted murders, two domestic violence, and 15 assault and battery incidents. Seven cases involved a weapon, according to records.”

