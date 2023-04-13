New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What happened to Shanquella Robinson? An autopsy of Shanquella Robinson conducted in Charlotte on November 17, 2022, found Robinson’s spine intact, contradicting past claims of Mexican authorities who had initially said Robinson’s spine was broken. WBTV News obtained the full autopsy report Wednesday afternoon.

During the several months of Robinson’s death investigation, WBTV News has been searching for answers every step of the way.

The new autopsy report details the days and minutes leading up to and following Robinson’s death:

October 28, 2022

“[Robinson] was reported to have been heavily consuming alcohol on 10/28/2022 continuing into the early hours of 10/29/2022″

October 29, 2022

7-7:30 a.m.

“[Robinson] was also assaulted on the morning of 10/29/2022... (a portion of this was captured on cell phone video).

She reportedly went back to her room/bed following the incident.”

Video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico:

Shortly before noon

“There is no further information available on her condition until she was discovered shortly before noon lying face down on the bathroom floor by housekeeping who notified her friends.”

2:15 p.m.

“Friends requested medical care for her, reporting that she had consumed too much alcohol and needed hydration.”

3:15 p.m.

“Shanquella was evaluated at the residence by a doctor... who found her to be minimally responsive and clearly dehydrated.”

4:49 p.m.

“During attempts to place an IV for hydration at the residence, [Robinson] went into convulsive crisis followed by complete cardiopulmonary arrest.”

5:57 p.m.

“Multiple rounds of resuscitation were unsuccessful, and [Robinson] was pronounced deceased at the residence.”

October 30, 2022

A partial autopsy was done in Mexico.

The autopsy’s release to WBTV News by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office stated the following results:

No skull fractures are present

No evidence of injury to [the] upper airway section and no hemorrhage in the surrounding neck muscle or fracture/hemorrhage of the mid-to-lower cervical and upper thoracic vertebral column.

Removal and sectioning of the organs reveal no evidence of other trauma or disease process.

No fractures of the ribs or the remainder of the vertebral column.

Slight lateral scoliotic curvature is present in the upper-to-mid thoracic spine.

No evidence of hemorrhage or disruption of any of the musculature, ligaments, or spinal elements.

No fractures are seen on the posterior of the spinal column.

No evidence of any disruption of the spinal column alignment or subluxation.

Mexican prosecutors had previously filed charges in the case. US authorities have not honored a request to extradite anyone to Mexico related to those charges.

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app and be alerted first to any breaking news updates in this death investigation as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.