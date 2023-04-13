Nashville Nights coming to Steel Hands Brewing this summer

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The sounds of Music City are coming to the Midlands this summer by the way of Steel Hands Brewing Nashville Nights.

The series of events will feature musical artists from the Capital of Tennessee. Here is a list of the artists and the nights that they will be performing:

Channing Wilson - June 2

Chuck Cannon - June 9

Paul McDonald - June 16

Levi Lowrey - June 23

Ben Danaher - June 30

Chris Canterbury - July 7

Lone Hollow - July 14

Ben Chapman - July 21

Zoe Cummins - July 28

Hannah Dasher - August 4

Johnny & Heidi Bulford - August 11

Nashville Nights host - Michael Haney

“Fridays in the Summer are now synonymous with our Nashville Nights live music experience, thanks to our good friend, Michael Haney, host of Nashville Nights – and we’re bringing in some heavy-hitters this year. These Singer/Songwriters have written and performed with the biggest names in the business. We’re humbled by the opportunity to host them and share their talent with our fans. We love supporting live music at Steel Hands and can’t wait for this amazing line up of Nashville Nights Singer/Songwriters to visit this Summer!” said Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands Brewing, Marketing Director.

