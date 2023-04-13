“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” Former Lexington Daycare sentenced to 16 years in prison for abusing students

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington Daycare worker will spend 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing 29 of her students.

All of this happening at Harvest Daycare Center and Pre-school at the hands of 24-year-old Breanna Audette. Thursday morning Audette was seen in the court entering a guilty plea. That’s after prosecutors showed surveillance footage capturing a month’s worth of abuse to kids ranging from ages 10 months to five years old.

Horrendous and despicable are just a few words used by the judge Thursday morning as she handed down a 16-year prison sentence to a now-pregnant Audette. That’s after watching several clips shown in the courtroom of Audette’s abuse.

“The psychological ramifications of that are unimaginable,” said one parent in the courtroom ahead of Audette’s sentencing.

It’s every parent’s nightmare. Finding out that their child is being abused. That’s what one parent of the 29 victims who were abused by Audette told a judge Thursday morning as they detailed the lasting effects the abuse has had on their child.

“This is a trauma that will last for the rest of our lives. I can no longer drive down 378 or past Whiteford way without both of my children commenting that is where Ms. Bree hurt me. That is where Ms. Bree put her hands around my neck. That is where Ms. Bree choked me. Mom, will you choke me? They ask us if other adults will hurt them,” she continued while fighting back tears.

Just one of several parents took the stand this morning after watching surveillance footage like this showing Audette grabbing and forcefully throwing children around.

Another parent told the judge her child “began experiencing dreams and he would cry out and repeatedly apologize. I had to wake him up and comfort him before he could go back to sleep.”

Court documents show that Audette was hired at the Harvest Daycare Center and Preschool in January of 2021 but the footage shown today shows abuse ranging from June 11 to July 12.

Judge McCalin said “It is concerning to this courtroom that this happened over a two-month period, and no one was monitoring these videos or the daycare workers. I saw other daycare workers in those videos. It took a 5-year-old child to complain to his parents for someone to look at these videos.”

Audette was originally arrested on 49 counts of child abuse but Thursday she only pled guilty to 30 counts. Her defense attorney told the judge that Audette was suffering from postpartum depression and that the abuse was a result of Audette enduring a miscarriage just weeks before returning to work. The judge took that into account as well as Audette stating that she was currently taking anti-depressants.

“I believe that your actions show a callous disregard for humanity. I do. It’s every parent’s nightmare to find out their child or children is being abused by someone they trusted,” said Judge McCaslin.

Because of an ongoing lawsuit against the harvest hope daycare center and preschool many of the parents declined to speak on camera but some of them did tell me off camera that they were not happy with the 16-year sentence—saying it’s just not enough. The daycare center where the abuse took place is still up and running. We reached out today for comment on Audette’s sentencing and are waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections says that because Audette is pregnant she will serve some of her sentences at the Camille Graham Correctional Institution. Once she gives birth, she’ll get to spend at least six more weeks there and may be transferred to another facility after.

