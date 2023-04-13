SkyView
Gilbert area house fire involving solar panels put out by crews

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports crews quickly put out a house fire Thursday morning.

Fire officers said crews responded to a blaze from a home around 11:45 a.m. on the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in Gilbert. When they arrived, fire crews found flames involving solar panels on the roof of the structure.

While working to gain control of the roof fire, crews found a minor extension into the attic according to officers.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes with no injuries reported said fire officers. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department helped with the operation.

