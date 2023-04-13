SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms are possible for Friday

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After clouds roll in later for our Thursday, scattered storm potential is slated to return tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • High temps today will fall just shy of 80, as clouds rapidly increase into our afternoon.
  • A low pressure system is on pace to pass through South Carolina on Friday, bringing us some showers with isolated afternoon storms.
  • Saturday is looking dry and mostly sunny with highs easily pushing to the low 80s!
  • Shower and storm chances look to return for the 2nd half of the weekend, but temps remain warm.
  • A good deal of sun is likely on Monday, as highs fall back to the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Thursday! Today we have more afternoon warmth and earlier sun, with highs pushing to the upper 70s. Clouds will quickly increase into the afternoon.

A low pressure system is on pace to pass through South Carolina on Friday, bringing us some showers with isolated storms around. Please be weather aware!

Saturday is looking nicer, with mostly sunny skies returning. Highs will easily push back to the low 80s.

Sunday will come along with showers and storm chances returning, with highs again into the lower 80s.

Monday is looking drier and cooler. More sunshine will be in place, with highs back to the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Early morning sun, to rapidly increasing afternoon clouds. Highs rise to the upper 70s into the afternoon.

Friday: Scattered showers with some downpours & storms possible. Highs in the upper mid-70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny conditions with highs pushing to the low 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storm chances push back into the region with highs again in the low 80s.

Monday: A good deal of sun with highs in the mid-70s.

