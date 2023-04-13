First Alert Traffic: Outbound lane shut down in Lexington after a collision at a car wash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police report a lane has been shut down after a collision at a Lexington area car wash.

Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington. (Lexington Police Department)

The Lexington Police Department said the outbound lane of Columbia Avenue/US-378 near Meetze Avenue is closed after a collision happened in a Frank’s Car Wash.

Please drive alert and be watchful for first responders who are in the roadway working this scene. pic.twitter.com/K1EJ2IL8QA — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 13, 2023

Drivers should be alert and be watchful of first responders who are in the roadway working at the scene of the crash said officials.

