First Alert Traffic: Outbound lane shut down in Lexington after a collision at a car wash

Police are on the scene of a Lexington area car wash due to a collision.
Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.
Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police report a lane has been shut down after a collision at a Lexington area car wash.

Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.
Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.(Lexington Police Department)

The Lexington Police Department said the outbound lane of Columbia Avenue/US-378 near Meetze Avenue is closed after a collision happened in a Frank’s Car Wash.

Drivers should be alert and be watchful of first responders who are in the roadway working at the scene of the crash said officials.

