Columbia Police Department seeking vehicle accused of a hit and run

The Columbia Police Department are looking for this vehicle and driver accused of a hit-and-run incident at the 800 block of Blossom Street on Wednesday, March 15.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a driver and vehicle accused of a hit-and-run incident at the 800 block of Blossom Street.

Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 15 involving a female victim who was using the crosswalk.

The victim suffered a broken leg, according to authorities.

The Columbia Police Department asks the public to submit tips via Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or Crimesc.com

