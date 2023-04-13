Columbia Police Department seeking vehicle accused of a hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a driver and vehicle accused of a hit-and-run incident at the 800 block of Blossom Street.

Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 15 involving a female victim who was using the crosswalk.

The victim suffered a broken leg, according to authorities.

The Columbia Police Department asks the public to submit tips via Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or Crimesc.com

