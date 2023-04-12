SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two Midlands HBCUs recipients of the Home Depot retool your school campus improvement grant

SCSU and Benedict College receive grants for campus improvements.
Benedict College and SCSU receives Home Depot grant.
Benedict College and SCSU receives Home Depot grant.(Benedict College)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College and South Carolina State University are two of 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be recipients of the Home Depot retool your school campus improvement grant.

A press release read the two higher learning institutions were selected by HBCU students, alumni, and advocates to receive the grant.

Funding will go towards upgrading an existing space on campus, giving students a place to connect and grow together as they progress on their journey to becoming the next generation of leaders the press release read.

The Retool Your School program has been around for 14 years and has included an additional $2 million in needs-based grants such as innovation lounge renovations, internship and externship programs, scholarships, and more.

For more information and to view a full list of the HBCUs selected, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Former Lexington County deputy arrested after being caught lying on his timecard.
Former Lexington Co. deputy charged with “double dipping” on time card
SC Governor Henry McMaster, FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District
The Sumter Sheriff's Department has captured the second dog that was involved in attack.
Second dog that severely hurt woman in Sumter Co. captured
Brandy O’Neal Harris pled guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
Leesville man sentenced to 18 years in relation to drug trafficking

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs temps rebound again today, pushing close to 80!
Oliver Gospel Mission asking for donations
Oliver Gospel Mission asking for donations
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
In an email to supporters, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” during...
Tim Scott to unveil 2024 White House exploratory committee