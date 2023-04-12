Two Midlands HBCUs recipients of the Home Depot retool your school campus improvement grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College and South Carolina State University are two of 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be recipients of the Home Depot retool your school campus improvement grant.

A press release read the two higher learning institutions were selected by HBCU students, alumni, and advocates to receive the grant.

Funding will go towards upgrading an existing space on campus, giving students a place to connect and grow together as they progress on their journey to becoming the next generation of leaders the press release read.

The Retool Your School program has been around for 14 years and has included an additional $2 million in needs-based grants such as innovation lounge renovations, internship and externship programs, scholarships, and more.

For more information and to view a full list of the HBCUs selected, visit here.

