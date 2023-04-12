SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Traffic is being diverted from Garners Ferry Road for I-77 southbound bridge repairs

Repairs being made for parts of I-77 northbound bridge
Repairs being made for parts of I-77 northbound bridge(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced they will shift traffic on Garners Ferry Road ahead of the I-77 southbound bridge starting Friday.

Officials said I-77 southbound will be closed from the I-26 interchange to Bluff Road starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23.

SCDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and have alternate routes made to get to their destination.

You can follow road closure information here or on the 511 mobile app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Former Lexington County deputy arrested after being caught lying on his timecard.
Former Lexington Co. deputy charged with “double dipping” on time card
SC Governor Henry McMaster, FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Riverwalk...
Male victim taken to hospital after Riverwalk Apartment complex shooting
FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives...
Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol said multiple westbound lanes on I-26 are closed
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane on I-26 reopened after crash
Slowdown traffic on I-26 westbound.
Traffic Alert: Crashes along I-26 slow down traffic
South Carolina Department of Transportation says I-77 South is slowing down traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 South slows traffic
Collision Alert
Traffic alert: Road closures after train and tractor-trailer collision in Chapin