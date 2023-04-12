Traffic is being diverted from Garners Ferry Road for I-77 southbound bridge repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced they will shift traffic on Garners Ferry Road ahead of the I-77 southbound bridge starting Friday.

Officials said I-77 southbound will be closed from the I-26 interchange to Bluff Road starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23.

SCDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and have alternate routes made to get to their destination.

You can follow road closure information here or on the 511 mobile app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.