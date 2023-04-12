SkyView
Sumter Police Department requests Brewers Bar and Grill alcohol sales license to be revoked.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) requested the alcohol sales license for Brewers Bar and Grill to be revoked, according to an affidavit given to the Department of Revenue.

The request came after a shooting happened outside of the business located on East Westmark Boulevard Saturday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering another man outside Sumter bar

Rayquan Dean, 26, was found dead at the scene.

Antwuan June faces four charges in connection with the shooting: murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a firearm, and failure to stop for blue lights.

A judge denied bond for the the 31-year-old on Monday.

The Sumter Police Department on Tuesday provided an affidavit to the state Department of Revenue requesting the revocation of license for alcohol sales by Brewer’s Bar and Grill, 160 E. Wesmark Boulevard. Additional steps are to be taken leading to the closure of the establishment

