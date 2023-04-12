Summer camp opportunities through the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be hosting summer camps for children to enjoy.

WIS spoke with the assistant recreation superintendent for the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Christy Wright to find out how residents can take advantage of this summer opportunity.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Camps Program includes weekly camps and a variety of specialty camps, for children ages 5 and up.

Wright said the camp will be held at five facilities such as Sims Park, Woodland Park, Martin Luther King Park, Greenview Park, and Heathwood Park.

Camps are open to both city residents and non-city residents.

“It’s a great option because, of course, we do like education through recreation. So not only are they doing recreational activities such as, you know, being able to go outdoors, play games, we also provide educational opportunities for our youth as well as our patrons in the community,” said Wright.

Wright also explained additional activities families can partake in aside from the camp this summer.

“So for our families, as well as the community and also our youth, if you’re not interested in one of our camps, we also have gardening workshops and pollinator workshops for those that are interested in gardening. We also have again, the recreational swim season is coming up. We have Maxcy Gregg Park along with Greenview Park, where families can go and visit and enjoy the pools for this summer. And then we also have our adult and youth basketball leagues,” Wright said.

The camp will run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, June 12 through Friday, Aug. 4.

In the Weekly Camps, children will participate in a variety of theme-related crafts and activities. The cost is $55 per week due upon registration for the weekly camp.

More information can be found here.

