South Carolina v. Notre Dame kicks off the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball season in Paris

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Women’s basketball team will begin their 2023-2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Paris, France.

The Monday, November 6, matchup between the two NCAA women’s basketball heavyweights will mark the first NCAA regular-season basketball game played in the City of Light.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation,” said Staley. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

“It’s always been my mission to break barriers and provide opportunities for my players to have life-changing experiences,” said Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach Niele Ivey. “Women’s basketball is on the rise, and having this exposure will help to grow the game on an international level.”

Staley is starting a new chapter in her storied South Carolina legacy after three Gamecocks players were selected in the top 10 of the 2023 WNBA Draft, including overall No. 1 Aliyah Boston being drafted to the Indiana Fever.

South Carolina has a talented crew of players on next season’s team including SEC All-Freshman guard Raven Johnson and 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, plus three top-25 signees from the Class of 2023, headlined by local Columbia point guard Milaysia Fulwiley.

Coach Ivey has a strong core of players with the team being led by All-American guard Olivia Miles, who is always a threat to turn a triple-double. Miles is joined by 6-1 rebounding guard Sonia Citron and 6-3 forward Maddy Westbeld members of the 2023 All-ACC First and Second Teams, respectively.

Ivey is also adding two five-star recruits this summer, including Hannah Hidalgo and top-20 2023 guard Cassandre Prosper, who was already on her roster this winter as an early enrollee.

In addition to participating in this historic game, the teams and their fans will be able to enjoy all that Paris has to offer from visiting historical monuments like the Notre Dame Cathedral on the Ile de la Cite in the 4th arrondissement to the high-end fashion houses like the Louis Vuitton Global Headquarters on the Champs-Elysees.

The unprecedented match-up was created by Complete Sports Management, founded by Lea Miller-Tooley, who has created experiences for college teams by taking them all over the world for more than a decade.

“We are honored to partner with two of the most respected and dominant teams in women’s college basketball,” said Miller-Tooley, “while showcasing one of the most iconic cities in the world. This historic game will set a new standard.

Gamecocks players Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, and Laeticia Amihere with coach Dawn...
Five Gamecocks selected in 2023 WNBA draft
Boston goes No. 1 overall to Indiana Fever
WNBA draft party downtown Columbia
