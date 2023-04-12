SkyView
Soda City Live: Organization hosts fundraising event for inclusive playground

Soda City Live: Inclusive playground fundraiser
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation will be hosting an 80′s themed fundraising event to raise funds for an inclusive playground.

The event will take place at Pearlz Oyster Bar in Columbia on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

For more info, click here.

