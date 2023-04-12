Soda City Live: Organization hosts fundraising event for inclusive playground

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation will be hosting an 80′s themed fundraising event to raise funds for an inclusive playground.

The event will take place at Pearlz Oyster Bar in Columbia on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

For more info, click here.

