Soda City Live: Bridles and Saddles Farm grand opening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a peaceful way to escape reality or just an outlet, here is a therapeutic farm that uses horses to target mental and emotional needs and so much more.

Bridles and Saddles will host their grand opening next weekend which is open to the public with food, vendors, and giveaways.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.