Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - The Mocktail Movement

Soda City Live: Benefits of Mocktails
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - April is Alcohol Awareness Month and for Be Well Wednesday, we talked about the rise and popularity of mocktails.

Mocktails are an alcohol-free alternative to cocktails.

Local restaurant Market on Main shares a few of their mocktail drinks and Lexington Med gives more details on the benefits of mocktails and tips on how to drink responsibly.

For Market on Main, click here.

For Lexington Medical Center, click here.

