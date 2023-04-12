Richland County and City of Columbia host free workshop for tenant’s rights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tenants in Richland County who are having issues with their management can attend a free workshop to know their rights.

Richland County and the City of Columbia are teaming up to teach residents about Landlord and Tenant Laws.

The event is being held in a series dedicated to providing free Fair Housing training workshops to renters and homeowners.

The virtual workshop is on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you or anyone you know feels like your rights have been violated, you can click the link here to sign up.

Know Your Tenant Rights workshop by the City of Columbia and Richland County. (Richland County and City of Columbia)

