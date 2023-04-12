SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Poll shows Trump’s support in SC higher than Haley, Scott

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a South Carolina rally.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a South Carolina rally.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - A new poll from Winthrop University shows support for former president Donald Trump is high among registered Republican voters in the Palmetto State.

The April 2023 poll shows 41% of those polled would most likely support the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination. Florida Governor Ron Desantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley were second and third in the poll drawing 20 and 18 percent of supporters.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott came in fourth in the poll with seven percent even though Scott has yet to officially enter the race for the Republican nomination. The senator announced Tuesday that he had established a presidential exploratory committee.

The poll looked at 485 registered voters who identified as Republican and 1657 adults overall.

In general polling, 43% of those polled said they had a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of Trump compared to 53% for Haley.

Forty-seven percent of those polled say they approve of the job Scott is doing in the Senate.

The poll also shows 34% approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing while 54% disapprove.

Other approval ratings are 45% approval for Governor Henry McMaster and 33% approval for Senator Lindsey Graham.

Click here for full poll results.

Winthrop says the polling has a margin of error of 2.41% in general population polls and a margin of error of 4.45% in Republican-only polls.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Former Lexington County deputy arrested after being caught lying on his timecard.
Former Lexington Co. deputy charged with “double dipping” on time card
SC Governor Henry McMaster, FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Riverwalk...
Male victim taken to hospital after Riverwalk Apartment complex shooting
FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives...
Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Paper Thin: Prosecutors, victims fight to strengthen S.C. court systems to protect DV survivors
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances returning for the end of the work week
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
The Columbia Food & Wine Festival is back
The Columbia Food and Wine Festival is back