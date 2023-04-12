SkyView
Oliver Gospel Mission: Midlands Gives fundraiser is underway

The Oliver Gospel Mission is holding its annual Midlands Gives Central Carolina Community...
The Oliver Gospel Mission is holding its annual Midlands Gives Central Carolina Community Foundation fundraiser.(Ty Wilson)
By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Oliver Gospel Mission’s annual Midlands Gives Central Carolina Community Foundation fundraiser is underway.

The big donation day is May 2, 2023, but you can begin donating now.

Jason Dain is one of the thousands of people Oliver Gospel Mission has helped over the years.

Oliver Gospel Mission Client Jason Dain says, “I came to Columbia. They gave me a place to stay, shelter, food, a direction, new faith, they saved my life.”

Travis McNeal, Executive Director of the Oliver Gospel Mission says, “I’m called to head this organization. God called me to take care of the poor and transform lives.”

Anyone can take part in the fundraiser by going to the Midlands Gives website to donate to the Oliver Gospel Mission.

Their goal this year is 200,000 dollars which will go towards running programs, feeding, and sheltering people year round.

McNeal says, “It cost 9,000 dollars for a man or woman to complete a one-year program. So please give today. Be a part of transforming lives.

Can give directly online or grab yourself something at the Gospel Missions Roastery”.

Every donated dollar counts, to help people like Jason and so many others.

Jason tells WIS, “I have a non-profit, a small business, a house, a dog, a healthy relationship. All that I contribute to my time here at the Gospel Mission”.

