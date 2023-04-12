New data shows increase in infant and maternal mortality deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released new data on Wednesday that showed an increase in infant and mortality deaths in the Palmetto State.

The agency’s 2023 Infant Mortality Report, released annually by DHEC’s Bureau of Maternal and Child Health, shows South Carolina’s infant mortality rate rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021 (the most recent data available) and has grown by almost 40% since 2017 for infants born to non-Hispanic Black mothers.

Children who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) more than doubled the total from the previous year and the total number of infant deaths, 416, was the highest in nearly a decade (435 in 2012). Black infants continued to suffer disproportionately, dying at a rate nearly 2.5 times that of White infants, according to the report.

The report shows congenital malformations or birth defects, disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight, and causes related to maternal complications of pregnancy are the three leading causes of infant death in the state.

Deaths due to SIDS ranked fourth, while accidents were the fifth-leading cause of infant deaths in 2021.

The agency also released the latest report by the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee (SCMMMRC).

That report investigated 66 pregnancy-associated deaths from 2019 (the most recent data available) and determined 22 deaths to be directly related to the pregnancy itself, an increase of 9.3% from the year before.

The SCMMMRC found Black mothers experienced a 67% higher pregnancy-related mortality ratio than White mothers in both 2018 and 2019.

“The rising infant mortality rate in Black women and the continued racial disparity in mortality rates remains a concern here in South Carolina,” said Kimberly Seals, director of DHEC’s Bureau of Maternal and Child Health, “We must continue our work to ensure we are reaching more expecting parents so we can close this gap, which will assist in bringing the total infant mortality rate down as well.”

