Male victim taken to hospital after Riverwalk Apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments.

Investigators say a male victim was injured in the lower body area at 4501 Bentley Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or crimesc.com.

Police say they are gathering information at this time.

