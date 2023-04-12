SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Male victim taken to hospital after Riverwalk Apartment complex shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Riverwalk...
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments.

Investigators say a male victim was injured in the lower body area at 4501 Bentley Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or crimesc.com.

Police say they are gathering information at this time.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
The Columbia Police Department's Logo
Teen girl arrested in deadly Columbia sibling stabbing
SC Governor Henry McMaster, FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a...
Teen victim identified in deadly Orangeburg Easter shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol said multiple westbound lanes on I-26 are closed
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane on I-26 reopened after crash

Latest News

In an email to supporters, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” during...
Tim Scott to unveil 2024 White House exploratory committee
The Oliver Gospel Mission is holding its annual Midlands Gives Central Carolina Community...
Oliver Gospel Mission: Midlands Gives fundraiser is underway
15-year-old Dantavious Dowling, of Denmark, was gunned down at around noon on Easter Day.
“He didn’t deserve what happened to him:” Family shares grief after teen murdered on Easter Sunday at Orangeburg hotel
Fifteen-year-old identified as shooting victim
Fifteen-year-old identified as shooting victim