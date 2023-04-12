SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs temps rebound again today, pushing close to 80!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After another cold and clear start, highs will push close to 80 degrees today with abundant sunshine.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • For today, we will make the push to the upper 70s for high temps, as sunshine remains in place.
  • Thursday will mirror Wednesday with similar high temps nearing 80, but clouds will increase for the afternoon.
  • A low pressure system is on pace to pass through South Carolina on Friday, bringing us some showers with spotty downpours.
  • Saturday is looking dry and partly cloudy with highs pushing to the low 80s!
  • Shower and storm chances look to return for the 2nd half of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! As high pressure slides to the east today, we’ll get more southerly winds. This will help Wednesday highs get back to the upper 70s.

Thursday will also see more warmth and earlier sun, with highs pushing to levels around 80 degrees. Clouds will increase into the afternoon.

A low pressure system is on pace to pass through South Carolina on Friday, bringing us some showers with spotty downpours. Be weather aware!

Saturday is looking nicer, with a mix of sun and clouds, along with likely highs around 80-82 degrees.

Sunday will come along with showers and storm potential returning, with highs again into the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Lots of sunshine, warmer as highs climb just shy of 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to increasing afternoon clouds. Highs rise to around 80 again.

Friday: Scattered showers with a few downpours & storms possible. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy conditions with highs pushing to the low 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms push back into the region with highs again in the low 80s.

