Attorney for Shanquella Robinson’s family to meet with federal authorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sue-Ann Robinson, the attorney representing Shanquella Robinson’s family, announced a meeting with local federal officials Wednesday.

Following that meeting, Robinson and the family will hold a gathering to discuss the investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson.

“Shanquella Robinson was killed over 5 months ago while vacationing in Mexico. According to Mexican prosecutors, one of Robinson’s travel mates was the direct aggressor in her death. Initially, the travel mates of Shanquella claimed that her cause of death was alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy revealed that it was ‘severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,’” according to a press release from Robinson.

Sue-Ann Robinson went to Mexico to find out more about Robinson’s death and has partnered with attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law along with Tamika D. Mallory Co-Founder of Until Freedom.

“The team recently held a press conference in Washington, D.C. where they called on The White House and the State Department for a ‘high-level diplomatic intervention.’ The team has advised that in the absence of any intervention, they will rally and march to the state department on May 19th, 2023, which will mark the 200th day since Shanquella Robinson’s death,” according to the press release.

