Water boil advisory in place for Richland County areas

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents living between Brickyard Road and Sloan Road, Chaunticleer Road and Rockerfella Lane on Tuesday to boil their water due to a planned shutdown.

According to a press release, residents in those certain areas of Richland County should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff said residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.