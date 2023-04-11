SkyView
Water boil advisory in place for Richland County areas

Columbia Water
Columbia Water(WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents living between Brickyard Road and Sloan Road, Chaunticleer Road and Rockerfella Lane on Tuesday to boil their water due to a planned shutdown.

According to a press release, residents in those certain areas of Richland County should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff said residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

