Water boil advisory in place in part of Columbia due to planned shutdown

boil water notice
boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water is advisory customers who are located on the 700 block of Horrell Road and Eagle Road in Richland County to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking due to a planned shutdown.

Water advisors are also saying any residents near the affected area who have lost water or wager pressure should boil their water for one minute before cooking or drinking.

If you have any questions, please contact Columbia Water at 803-545-3300 with any inquiries about the advisory.

