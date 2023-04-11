SkyView
Sumter County authorities say PitBulls almost killed a woman

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Deputies say the two dogs that attacked the victim had chains around their necks as they had just broken free.

But, residents say the two animals have caused trouble before.

In the part of Sumter County called Salterstown people say they are living in fear after a brutal dog attack.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Dr. Mark Bordeaux said, “Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy ran to the ditch, the dogs were on top of the woman attacking her. The officer is yelling as he ran to her. One dog ran off. The other dog went to attack the deputy. He had to shoot and kill the dog on the spot to mitigate the danger.”

Cynthia Garnett says she knows the 31-year-old victim. She tells WIS her son dates her. She says “I am devastated. You can’t even walk. I told my grandson, if you need to walk have a stick, you don’t know about these animals especially like the ones he knew he had.”

People around her say this is not the first time the Pit Bulls have been on the loose.

Gilda Wilds lives in the area, she says “My relative was walking, and the dogs tried to get her. She used a stick, one left but the other one kept coming. She had to throw a television at it before it ran off.”

Deputies believe the dogs were living at a home on Oswego Highway across the street from where the mauling took place. Animal control and deputies are out searching for the dog.

Animal Control set up a trap with food hoping to catch the dog.

