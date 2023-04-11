Soda City Live: South Carolina State Fair Spring Fair Food Drive-through

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Exciting news for fair food lovers!

The South Carolina State Fair’s Spring Fair Food Drive-Through is returning Sunday, April 15 through Saturday, April 22, and will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Spring Fair Food Drive-through will kick off early on Saturday, April 15 for the University of South Carolina’s Spring Game from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for walk-up with parking for $10.

