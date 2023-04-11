SkyView
Soda City Live: Comedy House to offer memberships

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you like to laugh and you enjoy comedy shows, The Comedy House is giving you more to smile about with their membership.

Enjoy nationally known comics, special events, and more for a $50 limited-time offer.

The Comedy House is under new management and is working to rebrand the iconic name.

They also are selling shirts that you get with your membership.

Click here for more.

