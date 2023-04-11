Soda City Live: The Bodega heads to Soda City Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chopped cheese, Cuban sandwiches, and empanadas are just a few of the menu items created by The Bodgea.

The iconic New York-inspired dishes will be closer to the heart of Columbia as it heads to the Soda City Market.

Enjoy the classics and open your palate to the flavors of New York without having to leave the city.

For more on The Bodega, click here.

