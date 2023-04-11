SkyView
Soda City Live: Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you know a high school senior with a passion for dance, and they haven’t made plans for secondary education, the Allen University Band of Gold’s Golden Jackettes will be hosting auditions for incoming freshman to perform at competitions, games, and other school-related events.

Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes
Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes(Allen University Golden Jackettes)

This weekend Allen University will host their spring game with Campus Tours and a Cookout as a part of its “Yellow Jacket Fest”.

The team is led by Dance Director Ashley Johnson, who will also be in attendance.

Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes
Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes(Allen University Golden Jackettes)

