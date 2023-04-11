Soda City Live: Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you know a high school senior with a passion for dance, and they haven’t made plans for secondary education, the Allen University Band of Gold’s Golden Jackettes will be hosting auditions for incoming freshman to perform at competitions, games, and other school-related events.

Allen University to host spring game featuring Golden Jackettes (Allen University Golden Jackettes)

This weekend Allen University will host their spring game with Campus Tours and a Cookout as a part of its “Yellow Jacket Fest”.

The team is led by Dance Director Ashley Johnson, who will also be in attendance.

