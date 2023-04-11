SkyView
Second dog that severly hurt woman in Sumter Co. captured

The Sumter Sheriff's Department has captured the second dog that was involved in attack.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies have captured the second dog that attacked a woman on Easter Sunday.

Investigators say the dog was captured by the Sumter County Animal Control and will be humanly euthanized. The remains of the dog will be taken to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) where tests will be performed to determine if the dog had rabies.

According to deputies, around 6:00 a.m. on April 9, an attack was reported, when the deputy approached, both dogs released the victim; with one running away while the second dog was shot as it approached the deputy.

Authorities said both dogs appeared to be emaciated and the owner of the dogs and the manner in which they were kept are still under investigation.

Investigators confirmed only one dog had a collar and part of a chain was attached. The other dog did not have a collar said investigators.

Sumter County Sheriff, Anthony Dennis, as well as every deputy involved in the search for the dog, are relieved it has been captured. “From every perspective, this is a tragic situation,” he said.

“A woman experienced a horrific attack and sustained permanent injuries. Now we want to know why these dogs were not contained and why they were malnourished.”

We are grateful for the community’s cooperation in this investigation and ask that prayers for the victim to continue,” he added.

