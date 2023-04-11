SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was arrested and turned over to her parents, the sheriff’s office said.(KCTV5, Betsy Webster)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police were called to an amusement park in Missouri after a large brawl broke out over the weekend.

KCTV reports that the Worlds of Fun amusement park celebrated its 50th season on Saturday but by the end of the day, it was forced to remove dozens of teens for unruly behavior.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the park for reports of a fight that involved over 100 teens.

Security said they tried to break up the crowd and move the group out of the park, but the fight continued.

A deputy ended up being punched in the face by a girl who was arrested and turned over to her parents.

According to Kansas City police, the group was eventually moved to the parking lot. However, they started fighting again.

Deputies and Worlds of Fun security were able to clear the group about an hour after they were first called.

Rumors of one of the juveniles involved having a gun were not able to be verified, police stated.

Authorities said none of the teens involved in the fight appeared to be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
The Columbia Police Department's Logo
Teen girl arrested in deadly Columbia sibling stabbing
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Easter after reports of a...
Teen victim identified in deadly Orangeburg Easter shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol said multiple westbound lanes on I-26 are closed
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane on I-26 reopened after crash
SC Governor Henry McMaster, FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District

Latest News

Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window
This driver’s license image contained in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant,...
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack
Former Lexington County deputy arrested after being caught lying on his timecard.
Former Lexington Co. deputy charged with “double dipping” on time card
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more chilly night for the Midlands