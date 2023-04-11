SkyView
North man arrested on weapon, drug charges after traffic stop

An Orangeburg County man is facing several charges after a late-night traffic stop.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County man is facing several charges after a late-night traffic stop.

Dell McMichael, 36, of North, is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies conducted a traffic stop near Highway 4 around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Ravenell said deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the stop.

“The special operations unit pulled a vehicle over after observing the driver make at least one traffic violation,” Ravenell said. “During their investigation, they subsequently found a rifle, a handgun, and a quantity of drugs in the car.”

Investigators located a bag containing a large amount of marijuana, five clear bags of a rock-like substance, a loaded AK-47, a handgun, an open bottle of wine and an open bottle of whiskey, Walker said.

Walker said McMichael was denied bond during a hearing on Friday.

Ravenell said that at the time of McMichael’s hearing last week, he was out on bond for at least three previous weapons charges, as well as a criminal sexual conduct charge.

“Weapons and drugs in the possession of a convicted felon,” Ravenell said. “We catch them over and over. Another example of catch and release.”

