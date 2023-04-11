SkyView
Man accused of killing woman during apartment shooting after argument

34-year-old Carlos Renard Dates is being charged with the murder of 27-year-old Sidney Williams.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested at his home in Lexington County on March 10 in connection with an October murder.

Law enforcement says 34-year-old Carlos Renard Dates is being charged with the murder of 27-year-old Sidney Williams.

On October 21, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment shooting in the 3400 block of Kay Street.

At the apartment, a woman was found in the kitchen area with gunshot wounds to the upper area of her body.

EMS responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Two men were also at the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

An investigation into the shooting led deputies to Dates, who they say fired several shots into a window of the apartment.

Deputies believe the shooting occurred due to an earlier argument that Dates had with one of the men inside the home.

He is also being charged with two counts of attempted murder and weapons violations.

Dates was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

