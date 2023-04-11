Judge denies ex-CEO Laffitte’s second request for new trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank Russell Laffitte’s second request for a new trial has been denied.

A jury convicted Laffitte of six counts of financial charges in November of last year.

Last month Laffitte’s first motion for a new trial was denied.

According to the most recent motion, Laffitte moved for the second time for a new trial claiming he had newly discovered evidence. That evidence comes from Alex Murdaugh’s double first-degree murder trial where Murdaugh testified Laffitte never conspired with him to commit the slew of financial crimes.

The court listed two reasons as to why they denied Laffitte’s motion. The motion states Murdaugh’s testimony was newly available, not newly discovered. It goes on to say the court doesn’t believe Murdaugh to be a credible witness because it was established during his murder trial, “he is a serial liar.”

