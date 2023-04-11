Gov.Henry McMaster urges an increase in penalties in illegal gun possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference at the Statehouse Tuesday to urge General Assembly to pass legislation that increases criminal penalties for illegal gun possession and to pass bond reform.

McMaster was joined by Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett, SLED Chief Mark Keel, and numerous other local officials.

