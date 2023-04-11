SkyView
Gov.Henry McMaster urges an increase in penalties in illegal gun possession

Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. Henry McMaster(Jeff Diamond)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference at the Statehouse Tuesday to urge General Assembly to pass legislation that increases criminal penalties for illegal gun possession and to pass bond reform.

McMaster was joined by Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett, SLED Chief Mark Keel, and numerous other local officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps rise from early 30s to the mid-70s later today!