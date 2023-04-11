SkyView
Former Lexington Co. deputy charged with “double dipping” on time card

Former Lexington County deputy arrested after being caught lying on his timecard.
Former Lexington County deputy arrested after being caught lying on his timecard.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputy accused of lying about the number of hours he worked on official duty.

Agents say 25-year-old Gabriel William Mulkey has been charged with misconduct in office and obtaining goods under false pretenses, according to an arrest warrant.

Mulkey reportedly submitted a total of 132.25 hours in official duty hours worked and was paid $2,677.14 for hours worked that he got paid for in an off-duty capacity read the SLED arrest warrant.

“When I became aware of Mr. Mulkey’s actions, which included showing on his time card he was on duty for the Sheriff’s Department when he was actually off duty and being paid by outside entities, I started the process to terminate his employment, and asked SLED to review the matter,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies are held to a higher standard and honesty is a key part of that.”

Mulkey was terminated by Sheriff Koon on October 10, 2022. Mulky is a Leesville resident who previously served as a patrol deputy, he turned himself in on Tuesday morning and has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

