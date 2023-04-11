SkyView
Five Gamecocks selected in 2023 WNBA draft

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five South Carolina Gamecocks were selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

No. 1 Aliyah Boston was picked by the Indiana Fever, No. 8 Laeticia Amihere was picked by the Atlanta Dream, and No. 10 Zia Cooke was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round.

Brea Beal was selected No. 24 overall by the Minnesota Lynx, and Victaria Saxton was the No. 25 overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

These are the most overall picks are in Gamecock history.

