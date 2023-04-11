SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps rise from early 30s to the mid-70s later today!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After some patchy and unseasonable early frost, highs will make a huge leap, as highs as the mid-70s this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and warming temperatures are on the way later today, after a chilly start in the 30s, with highs in the low to mid-70s.
  • Wednesday will make the push to the upper half of those 70s, as sunshine remains in place.
  • Thursday will mirror Wednesday with similar temps, but clouds will mix in later into the day.
  • Next chance for rain will be Friday, as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico, pressing towards our region.
  • Saturday is looking dry with highs pushing to the low 80s!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Tuesday! Another chilly start greets us this morning, with low temperatures just below 40 degrees, with some falling to the mid-30s. Too cold for April!

High pressure will continue to move over the region today, warming highs into the lower 70s with winds dying down.

As high pressure slides off to the east, we’ll get more southerly winds. This will help highs on Wednesday get back to the upper 70s.

Thursday will also see more warmth and sunshine with highs pushing to levels around 80 degrees. Clouds will increase into the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday night into Friday, with a low pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico, towards South Carolina.

Saturday is looking nicer, with a mix of sun and clouds, along with likely highs around 80-82 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A chilly start in the mid to upper 30s. Abundant sun with highs pushing to the lower-mid 70s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, warmer as highs climb just shy of 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs rise to around 80 again.

Friday: Scattered showers with a few storms possible. Highs in the lower-mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy conditions with highs pushing to the low 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

