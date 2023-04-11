Columbia aiming to hold troubled landlord company in contempt of court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The saga between the City of Columbia and a troubled landlord company has escalated, with the city filing a motion in Richland County to hold the company in contempt of court.

The city’s legal team argues the company has violated a court order designed to hold it accountable for an evacuation of some of its residents that has lasted since mid-February.

The landlord company is the Brooklyn-based Indigo 52, which got its start in South Carolina with a wealthy filer last April.

The company owns properties across Columbia and Richland County and WIS has found several properties in need of serious repairs.

In February, the city evacuated some residents at 1218 Hyatt Avenue after gas leaks and other code violations were identified.

The city initially paid for the residents to stay at a nearby Super 8 Motel.

In March, a court order approved an agreement between the city and the company for Indigo 52 to come under the following conditions:

The company reimburse the city for housing the Hyatt Avenue residents at a nearby Super 8 Motel within five days

The company shall take over payments of the motel until the issues at the Hyatt Avenue property have been fixed

The company could not collect rent from any of its rental units in the city until it comes into compliance

The company could not evict any of the residents of any of its rental units in the city until it comes into compliance

The company shall make the repairs to the Hyatt Avenue property

The company cannot sell or otherwise get rid of any of its residential units in the city without notifying the city of the new owner

The company shall come into compliance with city codes - fire, maintenance, getting the appropriate rental permits (which it lacked for all of its properties), and following rental regulations.

Issues began just over a week later when payment by the company was delayed, and there were reports of the company sending out eviction notices.

On March 29, the city filed a motion to hold the company in contempt of court for failing to make the motel payments, the company attempted to terminate leases, and the company remains in non-compliance with city ordinances.

The city provided exhibits showing the city has paid $7,845.68 for the motel stays over the course of February and March.

Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly wrote in an affidavit:

Since entering into said agreement the Defendant has made no good faith effort to carry out any of the terms of the Consent Order. To this date, matters remain unresolved and unaddressed. Currently, the only point of contact for pertinent matters relating to properties owned and operated by Indigo 52, LLC, within the municipal limits of the City, is defense counsel who is non-responsive and is unable to provide a clear and concise plan of action to resolve these critical matters.

Attorney Alex Imgrund is Indigo 52′s defense counsel and declined to comment.

Hyatt Avenue resident Cynthia Joyner, her daughter, and a third resident have lived at the Super 8 Motel since the evacuation.

Joyner expressed frustration with the company.

“Fix up your place. Get your rentals license. Fix it up. Do us right. We don’t deserve to be treated like this. I don’t think that they would let their family members or their kids or grandkids be in a situation like this. Treat others the way you want to be treated. God loves us all,” she said.

She said the uncertainty about who will pay for the motel has been a source of stress.

“Every week we get a knock on the door saying that we have to vacate so calling [WIS] and calling the city who’s going to pay the tab. It’s pretty stressful,” she said.

Joyner said she cannot afford to move and it’s unclear when she’ll be able to return to Hyatt Avenue.

A hearing has been scheduled for April 13 at the Richland County courthouse, but Imgrund has filed a continuance motion citing a trip out of the country.

A spokesperson for Richland County also confirmed the company has failed to get the necessary business license to rent.

She sent a statement reading:

The County mailed a letter to their registered agent on February 22nd, 2023 indicating that they are operating without a business license as a non-resident residential landlord in unincorporated Richland County.

As of today, we have not received a response. The initial letter sent on February 22nd provides the business 10 days to respond. We will be issuing an official Notice of Violation to the registered agent along with a hand-delivered copy of another letter tomorrow. This will give the business owner 48 hours to comply with our business license ordinance or other enforcement efforts will begin which may include an ordinance summons of $1,087.50 for operating without a business license.

