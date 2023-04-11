Blanchard Machinery Company expanding to Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A construction equipment supplier announced on Tuesday their expansion to Calhoun County.

According to a press release, Blanchard Machinery Company’s $46 million investment will create 30 new jobs in the county, while approximately 150 existing jobs will be transferred from its Lexington County operations to the new facility.

“As we look to the future, we must continue to expand our footprint and enhance our offerings to serve the ever-changing needs of our customers. As the fourth generation leading the dealership, our responsibility is to build upon the legacy of those who came before us and ensure that we leave the dealership and our communities better for future generations to come,” said Blanchard Machinery Company president Boyd Blanchard.

Operations are estimated to be complete in 2026.

Officials said Blanchard plans to purchase nearly 60 acres at Sandy Run Industrial Park to build an approximately 150,000-square-foot facility. This will allow the company to expand its footprint for parts, service, component rebuilds, complete machine rebuilds, and provide additional support services for its other 14 branches across South Carolina.

“Calhoun County welcomes the Blanchard family and their team. We are truly grateful that a fourth-generation family company with an established track record of success has chosen the Sandy Run Industrial Park in Calhoun County as their new operations campus! This investment will have a long-lasting impact as it brings increased opportunity through quality good paying jobs for our citizens,” said Calhoun County economic development director John E. McLauchlin.

Blanchard also announced the company will relocate a portion of its operations to the new facility while some operations including corporate administration functions, machine sales, used parts and Blanchard Energy will remain at its West Columbia campus.

“Once again this announcement shows that South Carolina is the perfect location for businesses to thrive. We are proud that a homegrown company such as Blanchard continues to grow in the great state of South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing how their expansion will support businesses across the state,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

