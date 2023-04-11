SkyView
‘Bet ya I can beat you in a race!’ Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy takes up boy’s challenge

Richland County deputy accepts boy's challenge.
Richland County deputy accepts boy's challenge.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) tweeted video Tuesday of one of its deputies accepting a dare between kids.

Master Deputy Braylyn Salmond explained in the video Eli came up to him after a traffic stop and issued him the challenge: “Bet ya I can beat you in a race,” he said.

Eli and two other kids lined up along with Salmond and took off down the street after a countdown.

“Outside of catching bad guys and everything, that’s one of my favorite parts of the job,” Salmond told WIS-TV about his interaction with the kids. “Every time I get a chance to showcase the human side of being a cop, and just positive interactions, and give young people a figure to look up to ... You can have fun and be cool and be a cop, as well.”

Salmond ended up winning the race with Eli.

RCSD posted on social media Salmond “might’ve learned a thing or two from his last footrace.”

Since the video was shared, Salmond received multiple requests for him to race with others.

He issued a challenge himself: “If you want to come to Columbia and have fun, I’d love to have that kind of interaction with anybody that I can.”

For Salmond, it’s all about being a proponent of positive policing because he thinks it’s needed in the community.

“Police get all kind of [reputations] from different sources all of the time, some negative,” Salmond shared. “I want to try to be on the positive side of policing for the world to see that all cops are bad, all cops aren’t out here trying to hurt people.”

“We do our job and we do it the right way at Richland County.”

