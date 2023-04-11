The Alive Again cookbook is tasty and a coffee table centerpiece

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -I’m happy to tell you about the release of the new Alive Again cookbook. It is written by nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again, LLC., a regular guest on WIS TV.

The Alive Again cookbook features more than 100 recipes from nature’s pantry, stories from her life, and tips on how you can improve your overall health through giving your body what it needs. (Lere' Robinson)

One recipe that will catch your eye is an asparagus salad that’s delicious as a meal or can be a great addition to a spring and summer meal. It’s called Asparagus, Mushroom, Thyme & Avocado Salad. She demonstrated on WIS TV Midday how to toss together the recipe that ends up being a nice side dish or a complete meal.

Asparagus, Mushroom, Thyme & Avocado Salad. (CLEAR)

You can meet Lere’ at an upcoming book signing in Columbia’s Forest Acres neighborhood.

The Alive Again Cookbook book signing is Friday, April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cricket Newman Designs. That’s located at 2005 N. Beltline Boulevard in Forest Acres. The store is in suite 6. The phone number there is 803-834-7992. Delicious treats will be available to taste.

Order an Alive Again Cookbook: https://www.aliveagainonline.com/leres-store/alive-again-cookbook

Learn more about Lere’ and the classes she teaches at Lere’s Barn: https://www.aliveagainonline.com/

