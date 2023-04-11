3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured following the third floor collapsing onto the second floor at the federal courthouse Tuesday.

Chatham EMS says they are on the scene at 125 Bull Street. The courthouse is currently under construction.

They say at least three people are injured, at least one of those people was taken to the hospital.

If you are downtown please avoid Wright Square and the entire area between Whitaker Street, Broughton Street, west of Drayton Street and Liberty Street. Portion of 3rd floor collapse at the Federal Courthouse. Confirmed 3 injured transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/60E1jrHdxO — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) April 11, 2023

Representative Buddy Carter released a statement on Twitter thanking Savannah Fire for helping keep the community safe.

Savannah residents - please heed this warning and stay safe.



My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and impacted by this tragedy. I will continue to monitor as we learn more about how this happened.



Thank you @savannahfire for helping keep our community safe. https://t.co/S8Ap2d7P95 — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) April 11, 2023

