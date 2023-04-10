Two children dead, adult injured, after crash in Orangeburg County.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One adult was injured and two children died after a collision in Orangeburg County reports the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Troopers said the collision happened four miles east of Bowman on Highway 178 around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

investigators said a 27-year-old was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain when the vehicle drifted off the side of the road driving into a ditch and striking a tree.

The driver was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital, while the children who were also in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene according to troopers.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

