Traffic Alert: Crashes along I-26 slow down traffic

Slowdown traffic on I-26 westbound.
Slowdown traffic on I-26 westbound.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports multiple vehicle collisions in the westbound lane of I-26.

Officials say the first collision happened two miles east of Exit 85, there are no lanes closed at this time, however, traffic is running slower than usual. Officials added another crash happened one mile east of Exit 97, there are no lanes closed, however, traffic in the area is still lagging.

WIS will update this story when more information becomes available.

