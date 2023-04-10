Traffic Alert: Crashes along I-26 slow down traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports multiple vehicle collisions in the westbound lane of I-26.

Officials say the first collision happened two miles east of Exit 85, there are no lanes closed at this time, however, traffic is running slower than usual. Officials added another crash happened one mile east of Exit 97, there are no lanes closed, however, traffic in the area is still lagging.

WIS will update this story when more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.