Teen girl arrested in deadly Columbia sibling stabbing

The Columbia Police Department's Logo
The Columbia Police Department's Logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old girl is being charged with murder after the deadly stabbing of her brother.

The Columbia Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Willow St. at around 9:30 a.m. On arrival officers found the 18-year-old victim inside a home with a life-threatening injury on his upper body.

The teen suspect was arrested at the scene and questioned. Investigators said the girl and her brother were arguing before the stabbing. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged.

