Soda City Live: Providence Home Columbia to Host Ceremony for New Chapel

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- For 60 years, Providence Home Columbia has provided transitional housing for men who are recovering from addiction and leaving incarceration.

To celebrate the 60th milestone, the ministry will be unveiling the new William “Bill” Cogdill Memorial Chapel with a grand opening ceremony and dedication.

The ceremony will take place at the Providence Home campus at 3421 North Main Street Columbia Monday, April 17th at 12 p.m.

You must register to attend.

