Soda City Live: Local Musician to Release Song Dedicated to Late Father

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A local singer and songwriter wants to honor the life of his father in a very special way.

Catoe White lost his father suddenly 15 years ago and written several songs to help him to cope with the lost.

One song “My Old Man” appropriately put all the words, thoughts and feelings together in the way he wanted to convey, and he plans release the recorded song on his mother’s birthday, April 21st.

