S.C. State entrance will temporarily be closed for upgrades

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University Wilkinson gate from Chestnut Street will close temporarily starting Tuesday, April 11.

The closure is for preparation for a new guard shack at the entrance as part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s U.S. 21/178 Bypass (Chestnut Street) Operation Shoulder Improvement Project.

During business hours on weekdays, the following campus entrances will be open:

· Buckley Street from Russell Street.

· Geathers Street from Magnolia Street (Nance Gate).

The Geathers entrance will also be open for after-hours access.

Administrators expect the Chestnut entrance to reopen within a few days, but the entrance will close again once construction begins on the new guard shack.

